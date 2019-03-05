"The witch hunt continues," Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House Tuesday. "The fact is that I guess we got 81 letters. There was no collusion. That was a hoax. There was no anything. And they want to do that instead of getting legislation passed. Eighty-one people or organization got letters. It's a disgrace. It's a disgrace to our country. I'm not surprised they're doing it. Basically they've started the campaign. So the campaign begins. But the campaign — their campaign's actually been going on for the last two and a half years. So it's a shame and the people understand it. When they look at it, they just say presidential harassment. But that's OK."