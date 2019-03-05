News
Firefighters, Hazmat Team Respond After Gas Line Cut In SE OKC
Tuesday, March 5th 2019, 5:09 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Fire Department crews are on scene after a gas line was cut on the southside late Tuesday afternoon.
According to the OKCFD, firefighters and HazMat crews have responded to the 9600 block of Sunnylane Road. As they work to clear the scene, Sunnylane Road is being closed south of Southeast 89th Street and north of Southeast 97th Street.
