TULSA, Oklahoma - A U.S. Navy E-6B Mercury made an emergency landing in Tulsa Tuesday afternoon after reports of a fire on board. 

The plane landed at Tulsa International Airport around 3 p.m. and was immediately met by emergency crews. 

The E-6 carries two long antennas which allow military leaders to communicate with American submarines while the submarines are submerged. The E-6s are based at Tinker AFB because that allows them easy access to both coasts.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. 