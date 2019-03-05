Elderly Tulsa Man Found Dead, Family Says
TULSA, Oklahoma - The search for an elderly Tulsa man turned to tragedy as searchers found him dead. Leon Hancock, 74, had last been seen Monday evening, March 4.
Police issued a Silver Alert for Hancock, who was last seen around 7:30 p.m. at a house near 43rd and Union in west Tulsa. They didn't know if he left the home during the night or Tuesday morning.
When family came over at 10 a.m., he wasn't there.
Mr. Hancock was a National Guard veteran who walked with a cane and had the beginning stages of dementia. His friends, family and police searched all day - including his young nephew.
"We didn't see him anywhere," said Trey Stephenson. "I tried to find him, but we couldn't."
Searchers found him about a block away from his home in a shed where he might have tried to get out of the cold.