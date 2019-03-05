News
Putnam City West High School Lockdown Lifted
Tuesday, March 5th 2019, 10:06 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - A lockdown at Putnam City West High School has been lifted Tuesday morning, according to officials.
Bethany Police said a 911 call was made by the principle after a student overheard what he thought was a conversation about buying or selling a gun in the bathroom.
According to officials, the principle had students stay inside their classrooms while officials looked at security footage to determine who was in the bathroom.
The lockdown was lifted after the teens involved were questioned, and no gun was found.