Devastating Church Fire Doesn't Burn A Single Bible
In what's being called a devastating church fire, the Coal City Fire Department in West Virginia experienced an extraordinary moment while battling a defensive fire early Sunday.
Firefighters responded to a fully involved fire just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday, March 3, at the Freedom Ministries Church in Grandview, West Virginia.
In a post shared to Facebook the post reads:
"Though odds we're against us, God was not."
It goes on to say that the flames at one point became so hot that firefighters had to back out.
Once firefighters were finally able to contain the flames, they said not a single bible or cross was burned in the fire.
According to the post, no firefighters were injured.