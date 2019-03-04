News
Tulsa Man Calls Police, Claims To Have Strangled Wife To Death
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating after receiving a potential domestic abuse call.
Officers say they received a call after 10 on Monday night from a man who claimed he had strangled his wife and that she was dead. Police responded to the scene near 5th and Utica.
Police say the female victim was dead when they arrived and that they have taken the male suspect into custody. They will release more information have homicide detectives completed an investigation.