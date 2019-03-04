Station 31
A Lot On The Line For OU-KU Tuesday
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Both the Sooners and Jayhawks have a lot to gain and lose in Tuesday night's showdown in Norman.
OU can effectively punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a win over No. 13 Kansas. A victory would also assure OU a No. 7 seed, at worst, in the Big 12 tournament.
Kansas' 14 consecutive regular season Big 12 championships is also at stake. If the Jayhawks lose, they'll be mathematically eliminated from number 15 in a row.
Kansas won the first match up 70-63 way back on January 2nd.
Tip-off from Norman Tuesday is 8 p.m. EPSN2.