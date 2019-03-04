The New Mexico woman was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2018, and wanted to find a unique way to chronicle her treatment. When she cut her hair into a pixie cut in preparation for chemo, a friend noticed she resembled a very famous nun-turned-nanny. "A friend told me I looked like Fräulein Maria from Sound of Music," Pendergrass told CBS News. "So as a joke, I took a picture of myself, placed it next to a picture of Maria from Sound of Music and sent it to my friend."