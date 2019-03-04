Former Putnam City School Employee Accused Of Raping 14-Year-Old Student
BETHANY, Oklahoma - A former Putnam City Schools employee is accused of abusing a 14-year-old student.
Suspect Elizabeth Madrid served as a secretary at Western Oaks Elementary until spring of 2018, according to the district.
Police say Madrid started texting a student there when he was 12 years old.
“They met in late 2016 and began texting each other in 2017, and at first in 2018. The relationship didn't get physical until July of 2018,” Bethany Lt. Angelo Orefice said.
Orefice says the evidence indicates the alleged sexual encounters between the suspect and victim likely took place at 29-year-old Madrid's home.
Police say contact between the suspect and victim lasted up until Friday, when another juvenile tipped them off to the alleged abuse.
Madrid was arrested and taken to the Oklahoma County Jail on 10 complaints of rape and 20 complaints of lewd or inappropriate acts with a child.
Orefice says there could be additional charges, as police still have to go through cell phones and could find evidence of additional crimes.
“We did a search warrant and her residence. We're going to conduct some cellphone searches and probably some affidavits and warrants of different apps they’ve been using to contact each other,” Orefice said.
While police search Madrid's phone, they're advising parents to check their children's phones too.
“We just ask any parents to monitor their children's use of the internet. You know, if they do see something or they feel that there's an inappropriate relationship between either a teacher or any other adult, they need to come forward and call the police,” Orefice said.
Police say they don't think there are any additional victims or suspects in this case.