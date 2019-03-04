Brother Calls 911 After Teen Allegedly Shoots, Kills Parents In Edmond
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Edmond police are investigating the tragic double-murder of Michael Walker, 50 and his wife Rachael Walker, 44. The couple’s teenage son is accused of shooting them multiple times inside their northeast Edmond home.
Police arrested Elijah Walker, 19, on Monday for two counts of first-degree murder.
A frightened 17-year-old called Edmond police just after 2 a.m. and reported hearing gunshots inside his home.
“Obviously an extremely emotional situation to hear and to be on the phone having to recount to dispatchers what was happening inside the home,” said Jenny Wagnon, Edmond Police Department.
Investigators determined Walker allegedly used a handgun to shoot his parents multiple times. The suspect's younger brother was able to make it out of the home unharmed.
When officers arrived, Walker was still inside.
“Once our officers got on the PA system,” said Wagnon. “He actually came out unarmed within about 30 seconds. He followed all the commands and was taken into custody.”
Crime scene investigators stayed at the home for 10 hours taking photos and collecting evidence including guns.
Back at police headquarters, investigators questioned their suspect.
“We don’t know exactly what led up to this, and that’s what we’re working with the suspect on trying to get more information from him,” said Wagnon. “The details of his statement we’re not ready to release, but we are confident he is the only suspect.”
Edmond police said Walker does not have a prior criminal history with their department and officers have only been called to the family's home for a burglary.