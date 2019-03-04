Salazar described Andre McDonald as a person of interest in his wife's disappearance and said he refused to speak with investigators or help them find his wife.

As he was led away by deputies Sunday afternoon, McDonald told reporters, "I love my daughter, I love my family, that's it."

Authorities were using cadaver dogs to search for Andreen McDonald's body near Wilderness Oaks, a rugged area north of San Antonio with many creek beds and drainage ditches, the station reports.