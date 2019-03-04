OKC's Self-Proclaimed 'Drug Lawyer' Denied Medical Marijuana Dispensary
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City’s self-proclaimed “Drug Lawyer” tells News 9 he’s considering action, after his medical marijuana dispensary proposal was voted down by city council.
Attorney Chad Moody wanted to turn a home at 1111 Northeast 63rd Street into his office and medical marijuana dispensary.
Last week, OKC City Council voted down the proposal after hearing from neighbors.
“If you commercialize any part of a residential area, that means you are going to have strangers driving down your streets,” said neighbor Cheryl Strickland Allen to city council members on Tuesday.
“They are against the commercialization of their neighborhood, and I’m with them on that,” says OKC Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice.
There are retailers close to the house along NE 63rd Street and the property is not connected to the neighbors against his plan
Moody tells News 9 he’s not done yet.
“I’m doing my research to see if an appeal is warranted and likely to succeed,” says Moody.