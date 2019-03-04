The 1,529 exotic turtles were worth an estimated 4.5 million Philippine pesos on the black market — that's about $86,750 U.S. dollars. The Bureau of Customs says a Filipino passenger smuggled the turtles on a flight from Hong Kong. "The passenger may have been informed of the vigilance of Bureau of Customs against illegal wildlife trade and its penalties, thus leaving the four (4) X-Rayed luggage unclaimed in the arrival area," the bureau wrote on Facebook.