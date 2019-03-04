News
OKC Murder Victim’s Family Protests After Judge Bans Them From Courthouse
OKLAHOMA CITY - A murder victim’s family is protesting a judge's decision to kick them out of the Oklahoma County courthouse.
The family of Noah Ruff claims they have been banned from the courtroom where their son's alleged killer is on trial. Prosecutors say Ruff was shot and killed by Darris Brooks in 2017.
Judge Amy Palumbo threw everyone out of court last Tuesday because of altercations that happened inside the courtroom. The victim's family says they are upset because the suspect's family was allowed back in to see the trial.
The jury’s verdict is expected on Monday.