Search Effort Underway With Tornado Death Toll Likely To Rise In Alabama
Alabama Tornado: What We Know
- At least 23 people were killed in Lee County, Alabama, by the deadliest tornado since the one that hit Moore, Oklahoma, in 2013.
- Officials said the death toll was likely to rise.
- The National Weather Service said the tornado was an EF-4 with an estimated wind speed of 170 mph.
- The tornado was nearly a mile wide in Lee County.
- People had 20 minutes' warning to find shelter before the massive tornado devastated the area.
Crews were carrying out an extensive search effort Monday after a devastating tornado outbreak swept across several states in the Deep South and caused a disaster near Auburn, Alabama. The twister that destroyed homes, businesses and lives was one of a dozen reported in Alabama Sunday.
"Houses completely destroyed, homes just basically just slabs left where once stood a home," Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said. "The contents of one residence we know for a fact was located over 1,000 yards away."
Many of the storm victims lived in Beauregard, Alabama, including 6-year-old A.J. Hernandez Jr. On social media, his aunt called him "a precious little man."
But there were also stories of survival. Cameras caught an emotional moment as a grandmother was reunited with her granddaughter.
"CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor will broadcast Monday night's show from Lee County. Near Beauregard, Glor reports that one example of the tornadoes' power was a wide area covered with the remnants of trees.
For updates on the story click here to visit CBSNews.com.