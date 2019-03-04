'Beverly Hills, 90210,' 'Riverdale' Star Luke Perry Dies At 52
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A publicist for Luke Perry says the "Riverdale" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" star has died. He was 52.
Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke.
Robinson says Perry's family and friends were with him when he died. Among them were his children, siblings, fiancee and former wife.
The actor had been hospitalized since last week. Robinson said no further details would be released at this time.
The publicist added that Perry's family appreciates the support and prayers that were offered since Perry was hospitalized on Wednesday.
From Entertainment Tonight last week:
The 52-year-old Riverdale star was transported to a nearby hospital after police responded to a call at his home in Sherman Oaks, California, on Wednesday.
"We received a 911 call at 9:39 a.m. yesterday," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Fire Department told ET on Thursday. "The firefighters and paramedics from our department responded and one ambulance transported to an area hospital."
Perry's health scare came on the same day Fox announced it was picking up the Beverly Hills 90210reunion series for six episodes. Perry, who starred in the original '90s series, was not mentioned in the network's list of returning stars, but according to his former co-star, Tori Spelling, he may appear in a few episodes.