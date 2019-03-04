News
Dangerously Cold Wind Chills Across Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma is experiencing dangerously cold wind chills, Monday morning.
Wind chill temperatures are in the single digits and teens. Highs today are only in the low 20's.
Many Oklahoma City schools closed due to the frigid temperatures.
A light burst of snow moved through overnight.
There may be some slick spots on the road due to the freezing temperatures and light precipitation.
Faucets need to be dripping with these pipe bursting temperatures.