First Lady Melania Trump Visits Tulsa Elementary School
TULSA, Oklahoma - First Lady Melania Trump was in Tulsa Monday visiting Dove Elementary School as part of her "Be Best" campaign.
Mrs. Trump's visit to Tulsa is the start of her three-state tour to promote her "Be Best" campaign, which focuses on children's well-being, online safety and opioid abuse.
She spoke to several classrooms of students, sitting at the tables with the children. She went to a science classroom where some of the older students explained their projects.
While most districts are closed today, including Tulsa, Union and Broken Arrow, there are still a few schools in session today.
The White House says this school incorporates character education into their curriculum and that's one of the reasons they are visiting.