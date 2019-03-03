Cold And Ice Keep OKC Emergency Workers Busy
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Sunday’s warning from emergency workers – ice and cold. Those bitter temperatures are causing problems on the roads and sidewalks, keeping paramedics busy.
“Ice is definitely is a concern still for everyone, it should be,” said Colin Roy, a field operations supervisor for EMSA.
While the roads and sidewalks look clear enough, the freezing temperatures are keeping icy patches intact.
“I think we get a false sense of security that the grounds okay but there's still going to be areas that are dangerous, you're going to have slick spots and then of course with bridges and overpasses, if they're wet they're going to re-freeze especially with the wind chills,” he said.
Paramedics with EMSA know this all too well, as they geared up for a busy day.
“With the particular weather pattern that we're seeing right now they're doing a little bit extra,” Roy said. “Making sure that they have shovels, making sure that they have extra hot packs, making sure that if they need ice cleats that they can have ice cleats on.”
Being a Sunday, the roadways were not as busy as usual, keeping the accidents at a minimum. Instead the response was mostly for falls.
“If you're going outside, tell someone, go with your phone so you have a way to call 911 if you do fall and then of course bundle up in layers,” he said.
Because the other danger is the cold.
“I think a lot of people kind of get fooled that the wind is not going to be that much colder and it really can make a difference,” said Roy.
In fact, hypothermia and frostbite can set in fast, especially for children and the elderly.
“The key to all that is to be aware that it can happen and prevent it,” he said.
Now with temperatures staying below freezing -- this is also a good reminder to keep your pets someplace warm and safe from the ice.