Freezing Drizzle, Light Snow Fall Across Oklahoma
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow fell overnight and some additional light snow will be possible in far northern Oklahoma that will keep roads slick.
Most of the precipitation will be out of the area by 8. All of it will be gone likely by noon. Can't rule out some residual snow throughout northern Oklahoma.
The wind chill will drop below zero across most of the state and we could set a record low in Oklahoma City. Faucets need to be dripped tonight! And, yes, we won't see the 30s again until Tuesday.
Our News 9 storm trackers were out and about this morning as well, and they filed these reports:
Val Castor near Stillwater:
Alan Broerse at the scene of a semi wreck at Interstate 40 and May Avenue:
Hank Brown in Norman:
And then Bobby Payne at the scene of breaking news overnight, at Northwest Expressway and County Line Road, where a woman crashed into a power pole.