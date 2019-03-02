Boren’s Attorney Says Former OU President Was Contacted Regarding Investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY - Former OU President David Boren has been contacted regarding a misconduct investigation, according to his personal attorney.
Boren’s friend and attorney, Bob Burke, says his co-counsel received an email Friday from Jones Day.
Jones Day is the law firm hired by the University of Oklahoma to investigate portions of Boren’s administration. In February, the university confirmed they were specifically investigating, “allegations of serious misconduct.”
However, the university did not specify what the allegations where or whom they were against.
Burke claims he has little information on what the accusations entail.
“We've never been informed of any complaint, formal or informal or any specific allegations against him. I submit that most of the inquiry, if not all of it, has been based upon rumor,” Burke said.
Burke says the rumors surrounding Boren and his administration have caused serious harm.
“This witch hunt or fishing expedition, whatever we call it, has taken a toll upon his health. He wasn't a real healthy guy when he retired anyway,” Burke said of Boren.
According to Burke, he and Boren have been trying to get clarity on the investigation from Jones Day for months.
Boren won’t answer questions until more information is given, according to Burke.
“We're not going to let them just shoot a shotgun and ask about anything and everything of all time. It's not fair. It’s never done within litigation and we can’t allow that to happen now,” Burke said.
Burke says he is waiting on a response from Jones Day.