Thunder: Oklahoma City's last win in San Antonio came Dec. 25, 2014, when Westbrook had 34 points and 11 assists. ... The Thunder scored five points in the final minute of the first quarter to avoid equaling their previous low in the opening period of 20 points against the Clippers on Oct. 19. ... Oklahoma City's lowest production in the third quarter was 14 points at Dallas on Dec. 30. ... Adams picked up his third foul with 4:45 remaining in the first half, but remained in the game and picked up only one other foul while playing 23 total minutes.