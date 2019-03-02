News
Late Steal Gives Varnum First State Title in 10 Years
Savannah Deatherage stole an inbound pass with 13 seconds left, than made the game-winning layup to give Varnum a 39-36 victory over Hammon in the Class B title game.
Deatherage was fouled on the play and made the free throw. Hammon had one more chance to tie, but the 3-point attempt was off the mark.
The Lady Warriors had a 6 point lead early in the 4th quarter and tried to kill the clock in the final minutes, but the Lady Whippets forced multiple turnovers to eventually tie it with under a minute left.
It's Varnum's first state title since 2009.