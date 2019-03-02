News
"Knock Your Socks Off" On World Down Syndrome Day
Down Syndrome Association Board President Bobby Kern and Executive Director Sarah Soell joined us in the studio to help raise awareness for World Down Syndrome Day.
The Down Syndrom Association of Central Oklahoma is hosting a few fun ways to contribute. Show your support by taking a photo in your craziest pair of socks on March 21st. Later that day you can attend a fundraiser luncheon in OKC.
Below is a list of the Sponsorship levels for the Down Syndrom Association of Central Oklahoma