News
Oklahoma DOC: Convicted Drug Dealer On The Run After Ankle Monitor Dies
Saturday, March 2nd 2019, 7:12 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA COUNTY - The Department Of Corrections is looking for a drug dealer they say that let his ankle monitor die.
Edford Nolan Junior is considered armed and dangerous. Investigators say he has been on the run since February 6. He was serving a 10-year sentence for drug and firearm possession convictions out of Comanche County.
6-feet 1-inches tall, weighing about 262 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to DOC, He has multiple tattoos on his left and right arms of a face, dagger, cross, snake, skull, the number "916", and others.
Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.