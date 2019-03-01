News
Trial Nears For Teen Accused Of Broken Arrow Teacher's Death
A Tulsa teen is one month away from facing a jury for the shooting death of a Broken Arrow School teacher. Deonte Green pleaded not guilty to 22 counts including first-degree murder, first-degree rape and kidnapping.
Police say Green went on a crime spree in October 2017 that included the rape of an elderly woman, and left Broken Arrow school teacher Shane Anderson dead.
Green's attorney argued his client's interviews with police shouldn't be used in trial because he was underage and too young to consent.
The judge decided they will be used. The trial is scheduled for next month.