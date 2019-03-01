1 Dead, 1 Injured In Guthrie House Fire
One man was found dead Friday afternoon following a large house fire in Guthrie.
Firefighters said another person was able to escape the blaze. He was found in the front yard by a neighbor near Elm and Springer Avenue.
“There was a black gentleman on the ground crying and screaming. So, I walked to him and asked him, ‘Are you OK?’ He stood up and put his head on my shoulder,” said Sharon Rea.
Rae said she tried to call 911 but could not get through.
However, firefighters were on scene in a matter of seconds. The department is located nearby.
She said the man who made it out of the home told her he was the only person inside the house, other than some pets.
The owner of the historic property told News 9 he invited some friends over.
But, he and his wife were out of town at the time of the incident.
Firefighters said it’s possible that the man who escaped did not know the other victim was still inside the house.
“…Said there was no one in the house, just the dog and cat,” said Rea.
Reporter: “He might not have known?”
“He might not have known,” said Rea.
Once the fire was under control, firefighters said they found a body inside the home.
It’s not clear how the fire started.
Investigators are waiting to release the name of the deceased victim until family has been notified.
This fire accounts for the third major incident the department has had in two weeks.
Chief Eric Harlow said this is Guthrie’s first fire fatality in 2019.
“You have that defeated feeling anytime you have a fatality. You always hope you could have done more,” he said.
On the 21st, crews fought a house fire on East Noble.
Last Saturday, two businesses were lost in a massive blaze.
As for Friday, the victim who survived has minor burns. Firefighters said they plan to release more information about the case in the coming days.