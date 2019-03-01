Energy FC Owner Touts MAPS 4 Proposal To Grow Major League Soccer In OKC
Oklahoma City, OK - The owner of the Energy FC soccer team is backing a new MAPS 4 idea to build a multi-use sports complex south of Bricktown in Oklahoma City.
The stadium would cost around $80 million and accommodate football, rugby, lacrosse and soccer.
The biggest pay back on the publicly invested stadium could be a major league soccer franchise coming to OKC.
“I know if we don’t have it, it sends a louder message that we aren’t interested,” says Energy FC owner Bob Funk Jr.
“We see it as a global game and it’s the opportunity to the global stage,” adds Funk Jr. about the sports complex.
The proposal includes the opportunity for restaurants, retail and residential.
Athletic fields at nearby Wheeler Park would be installed.
Mayor David Holt and OKC City Council will be making the decision on which projects end up on the Maps 4 ballot come December.
“It’s certainly a reasonable conversation for our city to have,” says Mayor Holt about the proposal.