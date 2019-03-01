OCPD Chief: 'This Is The Wrong Direction' After Permitless Carry Signed Into Law
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City’s Chief of Police spoke out Friday against the newly signed permitless carry law.
Chief Bill Citty has been a strong opponent of allowing citizens to carry guns without permits and less training.
Citty said in a press conference held at the downtown police headquarters that doing away with gun permits, training and background checks will increase violent crimes and the risk to officers.
“This is the wrong direction,” said Chief Bill Citty, Oklahoma City Police Department. “We should be going the other direction.”
At a time when aggravated assaults are on the rise in Oklahoma City, City said allowing anyone 21 years of age and older to carry a firearm without a permit will put lives at risk.
“The more guns you have,” said Citty. “The more easy it is to get guns, the more deaths you’ll have. You’ll have homicides, accidental shootings, suicides. It’s bound to increase.”
Officers will no longer be able arrest for possession of a firearm if an individual does not have a permit unless they are a felon. Citty said officers will have to change how they interact with the public.
“They’ll be asking citizens a lot more times if they have a gun than they used to on a traffic stop,” said Citty.
He said it is easy to obtain a permit now and doing away with them will put guns into the wrong hands.
“What we’re doing now isn’t working,” said Citty. “Putting more guns in people’s hands without doing background checks isn’t working. It’s not making things better.”
The new law goes into effect in November. Citty said that gives the department time to review the law and determine if officers will need additional training.