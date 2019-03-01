Sister Calls Terence Crutcher's Death 'Legal Murder'
TULSA, Oklahoma - The family of Terence Crutcher, shot and killed by a Tulsa Police Officer on September 16, 2016, held a news conference Friday afternoon in Tulsa.
Their attorney, Damario Solomon-Simmons, said they were disappointed that the Department Of Justice announced that criminal civil rights charges will not be pursued against former TPD Officer Betty Shelby for Crutcher's death because of insufficient evidence.
Disappointed, but not surprised, Solomon-Simmons said. The justice system is set up to protect police officers and requires the highest level of proof to convict them. He said the family will continue to work through the justice system for the sake of Crutcher's children.
The attorney called Crutcher's death "unjust" and "unnecessary." Dr. Tiffany Crutcher called her brother's death legal murder.
"We're standing strong, and we're moving forward with our plans. The fight for justice continues," she said.
Shelby shot and killed Crutcher, 40, on September 16, 2016, after encountering him outside his SUV which was stopped in the middle of a Tulsa street. Shelby was charged with first-degree manslaughter and acquitted May 17, 2017.
In a news release, the Department of Justice said a team of some of its most experienced civil rights prosecutors and FBI agents conducted a comprehensive, independent review of the events surrounding the shooting.
The release says federal authorities examined all of the material and evidence in the State case generated by the TPD, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Tulsa District Attorney’s Office.
The DOJ found the evidence is insufficient to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Shelby’s use of force was “objectively unreasonable” under the Supreme Court’s definition or to rebut her assertion that she fired in self-defense with the mistaken belief that Crutcher reached into his vehicle to get a weapon.
It says the evidence is also insufficient to establish that Officer Shelby acted with the specific intent to break the law.