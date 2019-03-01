News
Norman Police Arrest Man Accused Of Child Sex Crimes
Oklahoma City, OK - Norman Police have arrested a man accused of making lewd proposals to a child.
Police say 65-year-old David Leroy Wells was communicating with an undercover detective, who he believed to be an underage girl from Norman.
The communication lasted for 12 days, officials said.
According to the report, Wells arranged to meet with the juvenile. When he arrived, authorities arrested him without incident.
Wells was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on two complaints of Lewd Proposals to a Child and Possession of a Firearm while in the Commission of a Felony.