Jill Arthur is no longer employed by Bixby Public Schools. She taught special education in Bixby for approximately three and a half years.



The district received a concerning report about the employee's alleged behavior in late December. We immediately notified the Bixby Police Department and shared the results of our investigation.



The alleged incident involved possible inappropriate conduct with an 18-year old Bixby High School student.

Our district takes all reports like this seriously and does not tolerate any inappropriate conduct between employees and students. All employees are subject to an annual criminal background check and training is provided to staff members relative to professional boundaries and out-of-school contact with students.