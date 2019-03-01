Former Bixby Teacher Accused Of Kissing Student, Facing Sexual Battery Charges
BIXBY, Oklahoma - A former Bixby High School teacher has been charged with sexual battery after an investigation into allegations she kissed an 18-year-old student.
Bixby Police started the investigation of Jill Arthur on January 7th, after the first report of the relationship. An unidentified witness told police Arthur said she and the student went to see a movie on December 26th, then kissed afterward.
Police interviewed the 18-year-old male student, who said the relationship started with the teacher giving the student her number and asking him out. The student confirmed the account of attending a movie and kissing in the car afterward.
Police say the student said there was no other physical contact.
Police say they interviewed Arthur, who admitted kissing the student for about 15 seconds and telling the student not to tell anyone. Police say she said there was no other physical contact with the student.
Arthur has been charged with sexual battery and was arrested Thursday. She has been released from jail on $2,000 bond.
Bixby Public Schools has released this statement regarding the incident:
Jill Arthur is no longer employed by Bixby Public Schools. She taught special education in Bixby for approximately three and a half years.
The district received a concerning report about the employee's alleged behavior in late December. We immediately notified the Bixby Police Department and shared the results of our investigation.
The alleged incident involved possible inappropriate conduct with an 18-year old Bixby High School student.
Our district takes all reports like this seriously and does not tolerate any inappropriate conduct between employees and students. All employees are subject to an annual criminal background check and training is provided to staff members relative to professional boundaries and out-of-school contact with students.