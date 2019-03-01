In a statement to ET, Helmond's husband, David Christian, mourned the loss of his wife. "She was the love of my life," he said. "We spent 57 beautiful, wonderful, loving years together, which I will treasure forever. I’ve been with Katherine since I was 19 years old. The night she died, I saw that the moon was exactly half-full, just as I am now… half of what I’ve been my entire adult life. “