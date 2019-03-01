"Otto Warmbier was a hardworking student at the University of Virginia," Mr. Trump said in his address. "On his way to study abroad in Asia, Otto joined a tour to North Korea. At its conclusion, this wonderful young woman was arrested and charged with crimes against the state. After a shameful trial, the dictatorship sentenced Otto to 15 years of hard labor, before returning him to America last June — horribly injured and on the verge of death. He passed away just days after his return."