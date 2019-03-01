News
City Of Prague Chooses New Management Company For Hospital
The City of Prague has decided a new company will take over management of the town's hospital.
They decided Shawnee's Cohesive Healthcare will take over the hospital during a special city council meeting.
This decision came after months of turmoil for hospital employees and Prague residents. During this time, employees were not paid for their work and the threat of closure was looming.
Prague attorneys argued that the Prague Municipal Hospital ownership group should be found in contempt of court for not paying their employees for nearly a month.
The special city council meeting was held to discuss other hospital management groups that were vying to take over management of Prague's hospital.