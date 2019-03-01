Federal investigators determined there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt a violation of federal law. The DOJ says the evidence is insufficient to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Shelby’s use of force was “objectively unreasonable” under the Supreme Court’s definition. The DOJ also says the evidence is not sufficient to rebut her assertion that she fired in self-defense with the mistaken belief that Mr. Crutcher reached into his vehicle in order to retrieve a weapon.