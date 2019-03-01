DOJ: No Civil Rights Charges Against Betty Shelby In Terence Crutcher Death
The Justice Department says there isn't enough evidence to file federal criminal civil rights charges against former Tulsa Police officer Betty Shelby in the death of Terrence Crutcher.
Shelby shot and killed Crutcher, 40, on September 16, 2016, after encountering him outside his SUV which was stopped in the middle of a Tulsa street.
Tulsa County prosecutors charged Shelby with 1st-degree manslaughter and a jury acquitted Shelby on May 17, 2017.
In a news release, the Department of Justice said a team of some of its most experienced civil rights prosecutors and FBI agents conducted a comprehensive, independent review of the events surrounding the shooting. The release says federal authorities examined all of the material and evidence in the State case generated by the TPD, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Tulsa District Attorney’s Office.
The Department says it also reviewed additional evidence presented during the trial and the trial transcripts. The FBI also enhanced video footage of the shooting in an effort to increase the Department’s ability to analyze the circumstances of the shooting.
Federal investigators determined there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt a violation of federal law. The DOJ says the evidence is insufficient to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Shelby’s use of force was “objectively unreasonable” under the Supreme Court’s definition. The DOJ also says the evidence is not sufficient to rebut her assertion that she fired in self-defense with the mistaken belief that Mr. Crutcher reached into his vehicle in order to retrieve a weapon.
It says the evidence is also insufficient to establish that Officer Shelby acted with the specific intent to break the law.
The DOJ says the investigation into this incident has been closed, but it says the decision is limited strictly to the Department’s inability to meet the high legal standard required to prosecute the case under the federal civil rights statute; it does not reflect an assessment of any other aspect of the shooting.