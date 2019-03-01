Nowata County Jail Evacuated After Carbon Monoxide Detected
NOWATA, Oklahoma - Inmates at the Nowata County Jail have been moved to another facility after carbon monoxide was detected at the sheriff's office.
The Nowata County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that all inmates were transferred Thursday night when a dispatcher originally noticed an odor after the building's heat kicked in.
She became nauseated and contacted the undersheriff, who instructed her to leave the building and called the fire department. The building was evacuated after carbon monoxide was detected.
Authorities say Friday that no inmates have complained about illness. All inmates have been transferred to the Washington County Sheriff's Office and are being held in the Bartlesville facility.
The cause of the gas has not been determined, but the office said it suspects exhaust fans and sewer lines.