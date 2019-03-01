Soon Oklahomans could be saying goodbye to plastic drivers licenses and hello to a digital copy.

Governor Kevin Stitt's administration is working on the big change that could start in just a few months.

Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration David Ostrowe said testing on this new tool should start in May.

Ostrowe says people will use their plastic license and a picture to enroll on a state branded app, so plastic wouldn't be totally kicked to the curb.

"You will then upload it into an app that will compare your photo to your real life facial recognition to the photo data base," said Ostrowe.