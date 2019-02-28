FBI Searching For ‘Sweatpant Bandit’ Wanted In Edmond Bank Robbery
EDMOND, Oklahoma - The FBI along with the Edmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery.
According to the FBI, the suspect entered the MidFirst Bank at 33rd and Broadway and demanded cash from the bank employees. Then, the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The FBI says no injuries were reported during the robbery.
The suspect was described as white female, medium build, according to the FBI. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, gray sweatpants and a black/white mask.
If you have any information concerning this crime, you’re asked to call the FBI at 405-290-7770. MidFirst Bank is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.