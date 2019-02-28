Prague To Hold Special City Council Meeting To Discuss Hospital Ownership
PRAGUE, Oklahoma - The City of Prague has called a “special” city council meeting for 11 a.m. Friday, March 1. It comes on the heels of a conference call involving a federal judge.
Prague attorneys argued that the present Prague hospital ownership group should be found in contempt of court, for not paying hospital employees for nearly a month.
“That is a huge reason why we’re asking a judge to find them in contempt,” said Prague City Attorney Joe Vorndran. “But there are many others.
Like what?” News 9’s Steve Shaw asked.
“Well, there are no supplies in the hospital. There’s no food in the hospital. They don’t have adequate insurance. At this point in time, they have not taken steps to disclose financially what they’re doing to improve the situation,” responded Vorndran.
Friday’s special city council meeting was called to discuss other hospital management groups that are vying to take over management of Prague Municipal Hospital.
“We have several companies interested, we’ve got some choices. That’s a good thing,” said Prague Mayor Cliff Bryant. “So, our life is going to be much better tomorrow after lunch.”
A Miami, Florida-based attorney who represents “Empower,” the embattled company that has owned and managed Prague Municipal Hospital, said he didn’t want to get into why hospital employees haven’t been paid for nearly a month.