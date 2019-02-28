Rewards For Academic Growth A Focal Point In New Report Cards For Okla. Schools
OKLAHOMA CITY - A new grading system for Oklahoma Public Schools has been unanimously approved for release by the State Board of Education. Although it's still based on an “A-F” grading scale, there are several differences.
This change has been in the works since 2016, which is the last time school districts were handed grades.
The new A-F grading system assesses individual school performance through a variety of factors, including statewide tests, graduation data, and English language proficiency.
But according to educators, the way academic achievement is measured may be the most important. And the change will reward schools that are showing academic growth, even if they have yet to hit proficiency.
“So, for the first time, we are measuring the growth that is occurring within individual students,” said State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.
She also added that the new report cards are intended to give a more accurate and detailed picture of what is happening at each school, and not just a letter grade.
“Too often, the work and progress has been lost by a single indicator. And so, that’s gone,” said Hofmeister.
The Oklahoma State School Boards Association says, despite the changes, it still has concerns with issuing an A-F grade. In a statement, the board said in part, "Letter grade systems have a history of being closely tied to poverty, and we'll be closely examining that issue as the new report cards become publicly available."
But educators say the new report cards will better depict how schools are performing overall.
“This is a baseline year, and from this point we measure the kind of progress that we know our schools are accomplishing, and will continue to accomplish,” Hofmeister added.
The report card for each school now appears on an interactive dashboard. You can go to oklaschools.com to find each school.
Here is a breakdown of some of the major districts in the state, and grades overall:
Oklahoma City Public Schools:
Elementary
A – 0
B – 4
C – 9
D - 29
F – 2
Middle School
A – 1 (Belle Isle Middle)
B – 2
C – 0
D – 7
F – 5
High school
A – 1 (Classen SAS)
B – 2
C – 0
D – 6
F – 3
Edmond Public Schools:
Elementary
A – 5 (Cross Timbers, Centennial, Chisholm, Frontier, Russell Dougherty)
B – 9
C – 3
Middle School
A – 2 (Central, Cheyenne)
B – 3
C – 1
High School
A -2 (Memorial, North)
B – 1
Norman Public Schools:
Elementary
A -- 1 (McKinley)
B -- 4
C -- 6
D -- 5
Middle School
C – 4
High School
B – 2
F -1
Putnam City Public Schools:
Elementary
A – 1 (Dennis)
B – 3
C – 12
D -1
Middle School
B – 2
C – 2
D -1
High School
B – 1
C -2