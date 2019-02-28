News
1 Injured In SE OKC Domestic Disturbance
Thursday, February 28th 2019, 5:31 PM CST
Updated:
One person was reportedly injured in a domestic disturbance Thursday evening in southeast Oklahoma City, police said.
The incident happened in 1300 block of SE 44 Street.
Police said they received a report of domestic violence incident involving gunshots fired at car.
When officers arrived on the scene, they were told a person was stabbed in the area.
The person ran away from the scene and was not found, police said.
Officers said they found shell casings in the parking lot.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.