OCPD Releases Surveillance Videos, Photos Of Wanted Mall Burglary Suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating the burglaries of two kiosks inside Penn Square Mall. The crimes happened when all of the stores were closed, but the doors to the mall were open and cameras were watching.
“He simply walks around the mall while the kiosks are closed,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.
The owner of the Hover ‘N Lights kiosk released surveillance video on Thursday to News 9. The video shows the suspect stealing items from the kiosk and walking away.
The owner said he knew something was wrong when he came into work on February 10 and noticed the tarp covering the kiosk was torn. He then discovered cash was missing and merchandise was gone.
“He steals drones,” said MSgt. Knight. “Takes an iPad and ends up walking out and loading them into his car.”
The kiosk owner said in all the suspect got away with about $2,000 in cash and products.
Before fleeing the mall, the thief went to another kiosk that sells gold jewelry. Police said the suspect busted the glass case open but was unable to take anything. He only left behind damage.
Investigators need the public's help identifying the man or his car. Police released pictures taken from the mall’s surveillance cameras.
“You get a pretty good look at him,” said MSgt. Knight. “And you get an excellent look at his vehicle. It’s a white car he’s driving.”
If you recognize the suspect or the car, you can leave a tip for investigators by calling Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.