Gov. Stitt To Announce New Appointment To OU Board Of Regents
Gov. Kevin Stitt will announce a new appointment to the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents on Friday.
The announcement will be made at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the state Capitol.
The individual, who will be replacing Clayton Bennett, will serve a seven year term.
Bennett, the chairman for the Oklahoma City Thunder, cited health reasons when he resigned from the board at a January meeting. He was the OU Board of Regents chairman at the time.
The regent appointee will also be at the news conference.
The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents has one other vacancy after Bill W. Burgess Jr. died unexpectedly in February.
The board of regents is the governing body for the all of the campuses of University of Oklahoma, Cameron University in Lawton and Roger State University in Claremore. The board is made up of seven people who are appointed by the governor to serve seven year terms.