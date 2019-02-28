First Lady To Visit Tulsa Elementary School
TULSA, Oklahoma - First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting a Tulsa elementary school Monday morning.
The Office of the First Lady announced Thursday that Mrs. Trump will be in Tulsa as part of a three-state tour to promote her "Be Best" campaign. They say she will visit an award-winning Tulsa elementary school "that focuses on incorporating character education throughout its curriculum." They haven't said what school she will be visiting.
“Whether it is social media and technology or drug and alcohol abuse, children in our country and around the world are faced with many challenges,” stated First Lady Melania Trump. “Through Be Best I will continue to shine a spotlight on the well-being programs that provide children the tools and skills required for emotional, social and physical well-being and promote successful organizations, programs, and people who are helping children overcome some of the issues they face while growing up in the modern world.”
After Tulsa, she'll visit Seattle and Las Vegas.