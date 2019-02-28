Sully was trained by the charity America's VetDogs, a nonprofit that provides veterans, active service members and first responders who have disabilities a service dog for free, according to its website. The dogs are trained to help their owners cope with various disabilities that range from blindness to PTSD.

The skilled dog joined the Bush family in June, shortly after Mr. Bush's 94th birthday. John Miller, the CEO of America's VetDogs, told CBS News that the pair were a perfect match. "I think it was Sully's old soul, so to speak, that really won him over with the president," said Miller.

Sully is named after Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger III, the airline pilot who was heralded as a hero after he landed a plane on the Hudson River in 2009, saving everyone on board. The incident came to be dubbed "the Miracle on the Hudson."