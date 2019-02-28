News
Westbrook Confront Young Fan, Father After Being Touched During Game In Denver
A young fan reached out and touched Russell Westbrook during the Thunder game against the Nuggets Tuesday night, and the moment has gained a lot of attention.
Westbrook quickly reacted to what he called a "hit", and spoke to the child and his father.
“He hit me,” Westbrook said in an interview with ESPN. “So I told his dad, you know, ‘Be careful, man. You can’t have your son just hitting random people. I don’t know him. He don’t know me. So, just let him know. You just got to control your kids.’ It’s that simple. Be responsible for his kid. Watch the games right there, have fun, enjoy."