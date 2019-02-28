Police ID Chase Suspect, Officer Involved In NW OKC Shooting
Police have identified the men involved in Wednesday afternoon's chase and officer-involved shooting.
Jawon Laquez Jones, 24, was identified as the man who led officers on a chase throughout the Oklahoma City metro area.
Sgt. Dustin Fulton, six and a half year veteran of the department, was identified as the officer who fired his service weapon.
About 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, police tried to pull over a vehicle while they were serving an arrest warrant in northeast Oklahoma City.
The suspect vehicle drove away and officers pursued the vehicle to Rockwell and Glade avenues.
The suspect reportedly ran away from the crash scene with a gun in hand.
The suspect reportedly turned around toward the officer with the gun in his hand and the officer fired at the suspect, police said.
No one was hit, and the suspect reportedly dropped his weapon.
Jones was taken into custody in connection with the chase, but he is not the homicide suspect police were looking for, Oklahoma City police Capt. Bo Mathews said.
Fulton has been placed on routine, paid administrative leave.