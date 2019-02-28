News
Nicoma Park Home Complete Loss Following Fire
Thursday, February 28th 2019
NICOMA PARK, Oklahoma - A Nicoma Park home was burnt down in a fire, early Thursday morning.
According to officials, the Nicoma Park fire department responded to a call around 2 a.m. near the 11100 block of East Draper Avenue.
Four occupants were inside the home when the fire started, and were able to self evacuate with no injuries, officials said.
Fire officials believe the blaze started in the the homes garage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
